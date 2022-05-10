His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE is keen to have its positive and influential contribution at the global level and in various fields, especially the economic ones, while Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a launching pad for a new phase. From the growth of the main economic sectors around the world, with the combined experiences and ingredients that distinguished them within their developmental path, which was characterized by qualitative achievements, of which the tourism and aviation sector had a large share over the past fifty years.

His Highness said: “We are joining forces with our partners to activate new growth paths for the tourism and travel sector locally, regionally and internationally, based on the UAE’s position as a link between the east and the west of the world. Our vision for the future is an optimistic view based on clarity of vision and flexibility in keeping pace with changes.”

His Highness added, “We hosted the world for six months at Expo 2020 Dubai and organized the largest session in the history of the global event. Today, those in charge of the global travel and tourism sector gather in Dubai to draw a road map for the sector’s future. We will continue to harness our capabilities and expertise to discover new opportunities.” Carry the causes of good and development for our people, the region and the world.”

This came during the visit of His Highness today, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, to the Arabian Travel Market exhibition. 2022, whose activities will continue at the Dubai World Trade Center until Thursday, May 12, with the participation of 1,500 exhibitors and representatives of 158 countries, while the most important event of its kind in the region is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors from inside and outside the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was keen to visit the various regions represented from around the world in this year’s twenty-ninth session of the exhibition, which is the most prominent and most important of its kind in the region. His Highness listened to an explanation about the most prominent features of this session, which witnessed an increase in The exhibition area is about 85% compared to last year’s session, which indicates the importance of the event and the keenness of those in charge of the tourism and travel sector in the region and the world to benefit from what Dubai provides in terms of safety and security to meet with the direct attendees in search of new opportunities and deals that keep pace with the new trends of the sector around the world and support chances of recovery.

It included His Highness’s tour of the exhibition, which was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Group, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and His Excellency Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, the participating pavilions within the regions of Asia, Europe, Latin America and Africa, where the various travel and tourism stakeholders scramble to introduce their innovative products and highlight the elements of attraction in the main tourist destinations in those regions, in an effort to conclude new deals that support growth trends and open the way In front of new partnerships that revive tourism and travel activities around the world in light of the global trend towards easing restrictions on movement across borders.

The Arabian Travel Market exhibition is a major component of the “Arabian Travel Week”, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center until May 19. “To explore the next generation of trends and innovations for tourism activities, at a time when the event constitutes an exemplary opportunity to introduce the capabilities of the aviation, hotel services and tourism sectors in all its forms, especially sports and retail tourism, while this year’s session includes the participation of the “World Business Travel Association”, which presents through the exhibition the latest Travel content for business and education purposes.



