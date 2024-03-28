“We are developing many studies in oncology, in Italy there are more than 106, and a good part of these are dedicated to hematology. Based on these data and these results we hope to be able to bring real progress to the survival and quality of life of these patients.” These are the words of Paola Morosini, Medical Affairs Head Oncology AstraZeneca, on the sidelines of the press conference organized in Milan by AstraZeneca to announce the news of Aifa's green light for the reimbursement of acalabrutinib tablets for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.