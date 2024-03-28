During the night of Wednesday and in the middle of a public street, the body of a man who was appreciated bullet impacts, He was also covered with a blanket and next to the body there was a cardboard with a threatening message.

According to the authorities, the body was found around 8:00 p.m., in River areaTijuana, in front of a well-known store, after they received a report alerting about a body on Paseo de los Héroes boulevard, in front of Costco.

According to the Municipal Police report, it was the body of a man who had several bullet impacts, covered with a blanket and next to the body was a piece of cardboard with threats.

Two other armed attacks occurred almost at the same time, but in different sectors of the city, one of them occurred on 16th Street in the Libertad neighborhood, the other on Barcelona Boulevard, in the La Joya colony, In both cases, two men were wounded by gunshots and taken to a hospital.

An hour later, at 9:00 p.m., a report of a man was given shot dead, this time on Hacienda de Jerez street, in the Terrazas del Valle neighborhood.