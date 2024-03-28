“Thanks to molecular and biological research studies on chronic lymphocytic leukemia, today we have available intelligent molecular drugs capable of targeting two specific targets, which for this disease are essentially the so-called B cell receptor (Bcr) and Bcl2. Today, and this is very important news, among the Bcr inhibitors we have acalabrutinib in a new formulation, much more manageable both from a clinical point of view and for the patient. The tablet formulation of acalabrutinib improves the quality of life of patients because it is more easy to swallow and has fewer interactions with other drugs”. This was said by Gianluca Gaidano, professor of Blood Diseases of the Department of Translational Medicine of the University of Eastern Piedmont, and director of the complex university management structure of Hematology at the Maggiore della Carità university hospital in Novara, commenting on the green light of Aifa on the reimbursement of acalabrutinib tablets for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The news was announced by AstraZeneca at a press conference in Milan.

“We remember that chronic lymphocytic leukemia is a disease of the elderly, therefore the patient often has polytherapy in place – explains Gaidano – and in this way we can truly guarantee the patient excellent efficacy results. After 6 years of treatment, truly surprising results were observed, with 78% of patients alive with this therapeutic formulation. This is therefore an important step forward. We are certainly really grateful that it is available today for all our patients.”

“Chronic lymphocytic leukemia – explains the expert – is the most frequent leukemia in the adult population. It is a disease of B lymphocytes, therefore of a specific type of immune system cells, in which a single cell begins to grow and as it grows it gives originates many daughter cells, all characterized by molecular alterations that support tumor growth. It is characterized by an increase in lymph nodes, an increase in the source of white blood cells and, in the most advanced forms, by a reduction in hemoglobin which predisposes to bleeding. Another fundamental aspect – remarks Gaidano – is the predisposition to infections, because the immune system of patients with this disease is less efficient”.