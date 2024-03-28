Since 2009 The flight scales the heights of success making himself loved by a heterogeneous and varied audience. Made up of the two tenors Piero and Ignazio and the baritone Gianluca, the group won over the general public with their good-guy faces, as well as their immense skill. They won Sanremo 2015 with the song 'Grande Amore' and gained incredible success from the experience, subsequently winning several international awards. They have collaborated with great world music stars such as Barbra Streisand, Michele Placido, Bachalov, just to name a few.

Like all groups, sometimes gods are born disagreements and arguments they add some color to their media story. During an interview given to Sunday in they recount an episode that happened with a journalist from Festival most famous of Italian song:

Gianluca said 'with Queen we wanted to show that we can also be something else'. When I hear these things I get nervous. And I said 'if you want to be something else, do something else, I know what I am and therefore you speak for yourself'. But for fifteen years we have been a single entity.”

The rumors about dissolution of the group are on the agenda but the three musicians deny that they want to pursue a solo career and that they are very close and united with each other. Alba Parietti However, he wanted to add some spice to the monotony of the group of good guys by claiming to have witnessed one of their arguments.

Backstage at Sanremo he would have seen Piero, Ignazio and Gianluca arguing with each other:

“I saw one person saying to the other 'but you always do the talking!'. There's a day when you wake up crooked and the person next to you really annoys you and you tell him, it happens.”

The three boys did not deny it, they often argue but now they are like brothers and therefore resolve their disputes in an affectionate and friendly way. They guarantee that we will hear their beautiful performances for a long time to come and in May they will hold four concerts in the prestigious venue Verona Arena to celebrate their first 15 years of career.

