Patients suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most frequent form of leukemia, now have at their disposal a new formulation of the Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor acalabrutinib, developed by AstraZeneca. This is the tablet formulation, approved for reimbursement by AIFA, which is characterized by being more manageable and simple to manage for patients who, being usually over 70, tend to already take other therapies. The news of the green light for the reimbursement of acalabrutinib tablets for the treatment of CLL was announced with a press conference organized by the Anglo-Swedish biopharmaceutical in Milan.