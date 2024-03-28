Residents of Crimea filmed a video of a military plane crashing into the sea and causing an explosion

Residents of Crimea on the evening of Thursday, March 28, reported on social networks that they saw a falling plane in the sky. They filmed what was happening. According to some reports, a military plane could have been shot down, but the official version of the cause of the emergency is not yet known.

Soon, information about the crash of the fighter was confirmed by the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozzhaev.

A military plane crashed into the sea. We see that Ukrainian public pages publish a lot of different information. No civilian objects were damaged Mikhail RazvozzhaevGovernor of Sevastopol

Videos appearing on social networks show the burning aircraft falling down. Debris flies near him. As a result, the plane fell into the water and exploded.

The pilot of the plane that crashed in Crimea managed to eject

According to Razvozzhaev, the pilot managed to eject. He was picked up by rescuers from the Regional Rescue Service at a distance of two hundred meters from the shore. Now his life is not in danger. The governor did not name the cause of the plane crash.

Mikhail Razvozzhaev Photo: Valery Sharifulin / TASS

According to Telegram-WarGonzo channel, – fallen plane – Su-27 fighter. There is no confirmation of this information.

Military expert, first-rank reserve captain Vasily Dandykin noted that this is a fourth-generation heavy fighter that is in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS). “It has a fairly large range, decent speed, somewhere above Mach 2, good weapons: air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles.” It is a multi-role heavy fighter and many other aircraft are based on it,” he said.

In mid-March, a military plane crashed in the Ivanovo region

On March 12, a Russian military transport aircraft Il-76 crashed in the Ivanovo region. He was a little short of the departure airfield – he had about two kilometers to fly. When the pilot realized that the ship would not be able to fly to the airfield, he was able to take the burning plane away from residential buildings.

According to some reports, the crashed plane was making a training flight from the Severny airfield. There were 15 people on board: eight crew members and seven passengers. None of them survived.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the plane crashed during takeoff. “The cause of the disaster was a fire in one of the engines during takeoff of the plane,” the defense department said.

Another Il-76 was shot down over the Russian region by an American missile

On January 24, an Il-76 of the Russian Ministry of Defense crashed in the Belgorod region near the village of Yablonovo in the north of the Korochansky district. The settlement is located more than 70 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The crew also managed to steer the ship away from residential buildings. At that time there were Ukrainian prisoners of war on board. No one survived.

Unnamed US officials have admitted that the Russian military plane was shot down by a US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system. This is reported by The New York Times (NYT). It became known that the complex from which the Il-76 was shot down was transferred to Ukraine by unnamed European partners.