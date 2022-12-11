Tula Rodriguez, Sheyla Rojas Y paco bazan They were announced to hold a press conference regarding their plans in 2023. The television hosts were confirmed by ATV as part of their cast of figures, through a statement to the media.

At the moment, it is not known what the project they are working on will deal with or when it would be released. As you remember, the former host of “En boca de todos” shared a photo with Jorge Benavides at the beginning of December.

For her part, Sheyla Rojas had already commented that she was in talks with a channel to be part of her staff. Paco Bazán, current figure of ATV, would work with them next year.

Tula Rodríguez and Jorge Benavides meet on ATV. Photo: capture Instagram / Tula Rodríguez

“Tula, Sheyla and Paco invite you tomorrow Monday at 9.30 am on ATV to tell you that very soon we will see them together s”, says the announcement for the press.

Sheyla Rojas met with Ney Guerrero

The former host of “You are in all” met with Ney Guerrero. “Very soon, surprises”, she put the influencer on her social networks.

In this way, she would confirm her return to television screens after some time away from the cameras.

Sheyla Rojas shared a video call photo with Ney Guerrero. Photo: Instagram/ Sheyla Rojas.

Tula Rodríguez signed a contract for 2023

Tula Rodríguez said goodbye to “En boca de todos”, after announcing its cancellation, and is working with other figures on a new project. In a press release, the former dancer said that she signed a contract for next year.

Javier Carmona’s ex-partner will be an announcer on the Radiomar station. “Very grateful for the reception, expressions of affection. They always make me proud and I have to repay this gesture with a lot of work and putting all my effort to meet the expectations of those who take my work into account ”, she commented.

“I am going to contribute with my grain of sand to entertain the listeners. You feel a super rich environment at Radiomar and thank you very much for trusting in my work”, he said about this opportunity in his career.