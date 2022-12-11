Guerrero.- The governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgadoassured that there were no major damages in the entity after the 6.0 earthquake on the Richter scale that had its epicenter in Técpan, on the Costa Grande.

A few minutes after the telluric movement, Evelyn Salgado He offered a preliminary report on the earthquake, endorsing his commitment to maintain the alert and review by the authorities of his government.

“A few minutes ago an earthquake was perceived with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 and an epicenter 17 km south of Tecpan de Galeana. According to @PC_Guerrero, no major damage has been recorded, however, constant monitoring is maintained in coordination with municipalities, ”wrote the governor on her Twitter account.

The earthquake occurred at 8:31 a.m. (2:31 p.m. GMT) with an epicenter 17 kilometers south of Tecpan de Galeana, in the state of Guerrero, southern Mexico, according to records from the National Seismological Service (SSN) of Mexico.

In Mexico City, the earthquake was felt, for which hundreds of thousands of citizens left their homes and apartments to safety and shelter areas.

After the earthquake, the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorconfirmed the magnitude and the epicenter on the coast of the state of Guerrero.

“The first report is that it trembled on the Costa Grande de Guerrero, in Técpan, magnitude 6. The Civil Protection plan is being applied. We will report soon,” he wrote in the message posted on social networks.

In Mexico City, the mayoress Claudia Sheinbaum He pointed out on social networks that the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection “has no record of incidents after the earthquake in the city.”

In addition, he said that after an overflight the Secretary of Citizen Security of the capital “no damage is reported.”