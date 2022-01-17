Thomas Tuchel was the winner of The Best award for the best coach of the year. The German coach, European champion with Chelsea a few months after taking command at Stamford Bridge, fulfilled the forecasts and beat the Spaniard Pep Guardiola, who won the Premier League with Manchester City and reached the Champions League final played in Porto with the ‘skyblues’, and the Italian Roberto Mancini, who recovered the splendor of the Azurra by commanding it in the multi-venue Eurocup that he ended up raising last summer at Wembley.

The Senegalese Edouard Mendy was previously crowned best goalkeeper in the FIFA The Best awards, whose sixth edition takes place virtually from Zurich (Switzerland). The goalkeeper, who won the Champions League with Chelsea, defeated the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma, one of the heroes of the European Championship won by Italy, and Manuel Neuer, winner of the Bundesliga, the Club World Cup, the German Super Cup and the European Super Cup with Bayern, who defended the title that he tied in 2020 by beating Jan Oblak and Alisson Becker.

Christiane Endler was chosen as the best goalkeeper of the year. An award in which the Chilean goalkeeper, a former PSG player who currently plays for Olympique de Lyon, beat Hedvig Lindahl, the Swedish goalkeeper for Atlético de Madrid; Ann-Katrin Berger, Chelsea’s German goalkeeper; Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé, Canadian goalkeeper for Rosengard and PSG; as well as Alyssa Naeher, an American from the Chicago Red Stars.

The gala opened with a recognition for Christine Sinclair, honored as the top scorer in history for national teams. Canada’s captain has registered 185 goals to date.

The coveted Puskas award, which rewards the best goal of the year, went to the Argentine Erik Lamela, distinguished for the great goal from rabona that the current Sevilla footballer scored against Arsenal when he was wearing the Tottenham shirt. A goal that was considered better than the spectacular goal of the Czech Patrik Shick from midfield against Scotland in the European Championship and the Chilean goal that Mehdi Taremi scored for Porto against Chelsea in the Champions League.

The FIFA Fair Play Award honored the Danish national football team for helping Christian Eriksen when the red dynamite star collapsed from cardiac arrest in the second match of the multi-venue European Championship held last summer . A moment that stunned the world and put the hearts of fans around the planet on edge. The fans of Denmark and Finland, the rival in that match, were recognized with the prize for the best fans.

Lluis Cortés is left without a reward



The British Emma Hayes gave the surprise when she was distinguished as the best women’s football coach, beating the main favourite, the Spanish Lluis Cortés, who won a historic treble at the helm of Barça and won the ‘France Football’ award in the same category . Netherlands and later England coach Sarina Wiegman was the other contender for the award.

Endler, Bronze, Renard, Bright, Eriksson, Banini, Lloyd, Bonansea, Miedema, Martha and Alex Morgan made up the best eleven of the year in women’s football.

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Leo Messi (Barça/PSG) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) are the contenders for The Best award for best footballer of the year, an award that in 2020 rewarded Bayern’s Polish striker.