Just a few days ago, theESA announced that, once again, theE3 it won’t have a live event, so this year’s would be digital only. However, the event itself was once again called into question. GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb suggests that digital E3 2022 may also be canceled.

Through a video on TikTok released today, Grubb suggests that E3 2022 will not be held, either physically or digitally. The reason is already known. On the one hand, the pressure of other events with important sponsors such as the Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards, both led by Geoff Keighley, which are increasingly part of the big announcements of the year. On the other hand, the events of each publisher, with which they have learned to dictate their work calendar outside of major events.

In the short video, Grubb also shows a forecast of events and content for the next few months, completely ignoring the celebration of E3 2022. As usual after the outbreak of Covid-19, it would be the publishers to define the media agenda.

At the moment the total cancellation of E3 2022 has not been confirmed by ESA, so if this is true we will have to wait for news in the coming weeks.

Source: Dualshockers