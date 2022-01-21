Ricardo Ferretti led Tigres to live its best period: with the UANL team he won five Liga MX titles and one Concacaf Champions League. After the end of the Guardianes 2021 tournament, ‘Tuca’ left his post after failing to reach an agreement with the board for his renewal. After his departure from the institution, some versions emerged indicating that his departure from the club was due to mismanagement and doing his own business behind the back of the feline board.
In an interview with the communicator Jorge ‘Burro’ Van Rankin, ‘Tuca’ Ferretti denied these versions and assured that they are “slobbery” and that said information has only been shared to harm him personally.
“When I finished with Tigres, the president was Alejandro Rodríguez. If I had done something bad, do you think they would not have done something? Every six months an audit was done. This is nonsense from people who want to harm a person who gave everything to the institution”
– Ricardo Ferretti in interview
The current technical director of FC Juárez indicated that audits were constantly carried out at the club and nothing was done if Cemex did not authorize the operations. Ferretti went further and asked that Tigres sue him if it is true that he mishandled the feline institution. The Brazilian strategist affirmed that he feels sorry for the club due to this type of baseless accusation.
“It pisses me off that I tell them… if I did something wrong, let them sue me. Let them say all the bullshit they said about me… let them sue me. And if they sue me, I want to see that they prove that I received money and that I had 30 players… I wish I had players to bring here (Juárez)”. Ricardo Ferretti was coach of Tigres for 11 years.
