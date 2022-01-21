In Australia, work has been completed to modify the Albert Park track, which will allow more overtaking and will be five seconds faster. At Cota di Austin, semi-resurfacing to remove the problem of bumps in the asphalt, much criticized by the MotoGP and F1 riders

For the start of the new season we will have to wait for the race in Bahrain on March 20, but in the meantime some circuits of the World Championship are preparing for their GPs by redesigning themselves. Among these are those of Melbourne and Austin. At Albert Park, the changes to the city circuit have been completed, with Australia which – Covid permitting – will finally be able to host a GP again, after the last one in 2019, in which the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas was the winner. The long stop allowed the organizers of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation to redesign the track which will be five seconds faster on the lap and should allow for more overtaking during the race. In Austin, on the other hand, large-scale resurfacing was carried out due to the conspicuous problem of the bumps, much criticized by the MotoGP and F1 riders. See also Hamilton: "Good start, but overtaking remains complicated on the new track"

Mebourne, a faster circuit with more overtaking – Starting from Albert Park, efforts have focused on modifying and widening some areas, as well as altering the camber of numerous curves. Removed the chicane between 6 and 7, a much smoother left-right curve was then inserted at 9 and 10. For the GP on April 10 – third round of the World Championship after Sakhir and Jeddah – the circuit will allow higher speeds: ” At times above 330 km / h, especially in the Lakeside Drive area (between 8 and 11, ed) with braking of 4.5 G – commented the CEO of Agcp, Andrew Westacott -, while at 6 the speeds will jump from 90 to 150 km / h ”. A stretch that will allow many overtaking “is at turn 11 – concluded the CEO. – near Ross Gregory Drive and Ross Gregory Oval ”. The Albert Park track has been resurfaced for the first time ever since it began hosting F1 GPs in 1996, the first edition won by Damon Hill’s Williams. See also Alcaraz starts his way to the top of tennis in Melbourne

Austin, works and asphalting to remove the problem-dunes – In Austin, on the other hand, we worked with another goal: to remove the problem of critical disconnections of the Cota asphalt, which had led to many complaints last October, especially from the MotoGP riders, but also from some of F1. In particular, the first sector and the slow part at the beginning of the third were profoundly retouched: from reinforcing the soil, to laying new asphalt to create a reinforced concrete base. Work has been done on a large part of the track, from the entrance of turn 2 to the exit of 10, and between 12 and 16 since, a few months ago, the last minute corrective surface milling operations – which took place shortly before of the F1 GP, won by Max Verstappen – had not solved the problem. The next MotoGP and Circus races are scheduled for 10 April and 23 October respectively. See also Sorribes advances to the second round in Melbourne for the second time

