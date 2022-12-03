Tu si que vales 2022: previews and guests the best of…

This evening, Saturday 3 December 2022, at 21.25 the best of the new edition of Tu si que vales, the historic Saturday night show on Canale 5 hosted by Maria De Filippi, will be broadcast. On the jury, in addition to Maria De Filippi, we find very confirmed Gerry Scotti, Teo Mammucari and Rudy Zerbi. With them Sabrina Ferilli at the head of the popular jury and the trio composed of Belen Rodriguez, Alessio Sakara and Martin Castrogiovanni at the management, supported by the young mascot Giulia Stabile, a very talented dancer who is also part of the corps de ballet of the Amici talent professionals this season. But let’s see together the previews and guests of Tu si que vales 2022.

Advances, competitors, winner and guests

The best of the new edition includes guests and lots of art. It is the art and talent of the competing performers who animate the stage by showing very spectacular performances and numbers capable of attracting the attention of the public in the studio and at home and surprising and involving them every season. Hundreds and hundreds of performers of the most disparate arts and disciplines of any age and origin from the most classic to the most eclectic have performed at Tu Si Que Vales: inventors, magicians, illusionists, mentalists, singers, actors, dancers, escapologists, conjurers, tightrope walkers, acrobats, comedians, sports champions, painters… up to… the bizarre artists that Gerry Scotti in the role of manager of the “Scuderia Scotti” chooses for his parallel race circuit.

An unmissable appointment that fascinates millions of viewers every Saturday and brings the whole family together. Viewers who enjoy themselves with the cast and are thrilled to see the amazing artistic performances of the show… not to mention the sympathy and irreverent prankster comedy of the beloved Giovannino. But the show does not stop at the artistic performances because the tested crew of conductors and jurors with joy, competence and mastery of the stage gets involved, gets involved in the first person in the performances, to give the audience exhilarating and exciting moments that reveal the their full complicity. During Il meglio di we will also see the performance of Marco Mingardi, the winner of Tu si que vales 2022.

Streaming and TV

Where to see the final of Tu si que vales on live TV and live streaming? The talent show will be broadcast with the new edition on Canale 5 starting from Saturday 17 September 2022, at 21.25. To follow live television it is necessary to tune in to key 5 on the remote control. Those who want to follow the episodes in streaming can access for free after registering at Mediaset Play, free platform for users who log in and can be used via desktop or via app. And there’s more. Stakes can be retrieved on-demand at any time.