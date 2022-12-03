Gaffe by Stefano Carta, Eleven Sports commentator who, during the Serie C match won 1-0 by Vicenza in Trento, called “Negro” Freddi Greco, midfielder of the Veneto born in Madagascar and adopted by a Roman family. Carta immediately corrected himself but the slip between surnames cost him his job: the television broadcaster decided to immediately interrupt the collaboration contract. Freddi Greco and Stefano Carta met and the footballer wrote on Facebook: “We embraced. We can all make mistakes: it happens to me on the pitch, it can happen off the pitch, confusing a name. Given the final result of the match , we hope to see you comment on another of our matches soon.”



