Inside My hero academia there are many characters, but one of the most popular with fans is Tsuyu asui, aka Froppy. She is one of the young heroines studying at the UA Academy and has abilities reminiscent of a frog thanks to its Quirk.

This is why it is not only capable of swimming very fast or jumping, but it can also adhere to walls or attack using its tongue, which is very long and flexible.

Tsuyu Asui has won the hearts of fans of the series

The aforementioned is also its ability to camouflage itself with the environment and can even use a toxin that causes different effects.

Sometimes it only causes an annoying itch, but also induces paralysis in some enemies. It also serves to mask its smell, which helps it go unnoticed. But Froppy It also has some weaknesses associated with this gift and one of them is related to temperature.

What happens is that if it is low, it can go into hibernation, as happens with normal frogs. Tsuyu asui He is a very practical character in the way he behaves, but he generates tenderness in many fans.

All due to the expressions he has and the way he speaks. She has many fans inside and outside of Japan. This is why he has multiple tributes like fan arts and even cosplays, like the one we bring you now.

This My Hero Academia cosplay sticks to the details

It is a contribution of the cosplayer bizarre_stand_user, who shared it on Reddit. As can be seen he is recreating the battle suit of Froppy in My hero academia. In a way it is similar to that of a diver but in green and black.

The author of My Hero Academia turned Komi-san into a UA hero!

He also wears a pair of white gloves and could not miss the visor. The shoes he is wearing are not visible, but they should be shaped like frog legs. As for the hair of the cosplayer, is similar to that of this character.

Something that if he lacked bizarre_stand_user was the streak that appears under the eyes of Froppy. That is a detail that only appears when he uses his uniform in My hero academia.

Out of the above your cosplay It’s very similar. The appearances of Tsuyu asui in the series they are not very frequent but whenever it does it draws the attention of the fans. She makes good dumbbell with Ochako Uraraka when they have to participate in missions.

