It was a rather controversial closing stage of the race, with Max Verstappen overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to take his first world championship. Logically, that caused a lot of dissatisfaction at Mercedes. Mercedes filed two protests. If the FIA ​​ruled that Mercedes’ objections were justified, Verstappen could lose his title and Hamilton be champion. F1 now reports that the protests have been officially brushed off the table.

After Latifi’s crash in the closing laps of the race, a safety car came onto the track. In principle, drivers are not allowed to overtake each other during a safety car. According to Mercedes, Verstappen passed Hamilton’s car with his wing during the safety car. The stewards confirm this, but that the Red Bull was simply behind the Mercedes when the safety car disappeared again. This protest by Mercedes was the first to be rejected.

Mercedes’ second protest was about the laggards

The second protest was about the laggards in the race. There were cars between Lewis and Max that would make it almost impossible for the Dutchman to get close to Hamilton. First, these cars would stay where they were driving at the time. At the last minute, the stragglers were allowed to overtake Lewis and Verstappen was right behind Hamilton. With the softer tire Verstappen was able to take first place on the last lap.

Mercedes’ argument was that race management should have sent all those lagging behind Hamilton. Then the safety car would have lasted longer. Red Bull refuted that argument with the motivation that nowhere in the regulations does it say that all laggards must pass the leader. Red Bull has now been proved right. As a result, the result of the Abu Dhabi GP remains the same and Max Verstappen remains the world champion. Mercedes remains constructors champion.