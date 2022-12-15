Benedito Gonçalves responded to 2 requests from Lula’s coalition; in addition to the president, action accuses former minister Braga Netto

Minister Benedito Gonçalves, general inspector of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), decided this Wednesday (Dec.14, 2022) to open an investigation against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and allies for alleged electoral crimes. The magistrate responded to 2 requests from the coalition of the future Chief Executive, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

In the 1st request, the president-elect’s coalition accuses Bolsonaro and allies (read the list below) of practicing “attempting acts against the Brazilian electoral system” before and after the lawsuit. Here’s the full (107 KB). In the other action, the current president and his vice-president on the ticket for re-election, general Braga Netto (PL), were accused of abuse of political and economic power for granting social benefits during the campaign. Here’s the full (95 KB).

In the actions, Lula’s coalition asks for the sharing of information and evidence gathered in the inquiries of theake news and digital militias, underway at the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

In addition to Bolsonaro and Braga Netto, PL congressmen were mentioned for allegedly giving statements against the election result. According to Benedito Gonçalves, Lula’s coalition presented graphic materials, images containing public statements by those investigated and publications on social networks.

Here is the list of other suspects:

Benedito gave a period of 5 days for those cited in the lawsuits to deliver their defenses.