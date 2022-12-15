Le Figaro: 40 people were detained in Paris for trying to come to the Champs Elysees with weapons

In Paris, the police detained a group of 40 people who were heading to the Champs Elysees with weapons. About it informs newspaper Le Figaro, citing a law enforcement source.

It is specified that they were detained for “carrying a prohibited weapon.” According to the interlocutor of the publication, some of the detainees are known to the French police as members of a movement close to the far right. “They obviously wanted to put up a fight on the pitch,” he said.

In total, on the evening of December 14, about 2,200 police officers and gendarmes were mobilized in Paris to observe the festivities on the occasion of the French national football team reaching the 2022 World Cup final. In total, 115 people were detained in the Paris agglomeration.

Earlier it was reported that on the Place de la Comedie in the French city of Montpellier there were clashes between the fans of Morocco and France.

On December 14, the French team beat Morocco 2-0 and became the second finalist of the tournament. The first goal in the fifth minute was scored by defender Theo Hernandez. The goal was the fastest in a World Cup semi-final since 1958. At the 79th minute, Randal Kolo Muani hit the opponents’ gate.

On December 18 at 18:00 Moscow time, the French will play in the decisive match with the Argentines, who defeated the Croatian footballers at the 1/2 final stage with a score of 3:0. The French team is the reigning world champion.