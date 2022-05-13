According to the court, the problems identified in the 1st phase of verifications have been resolved

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) informed this Friday (May 13, 2022) that concluded the 2nd stage of the TPS (Public Security Test) of electronic voting machines.

According to the court, the points found by the investigators in the 1st phase, held in November 2021, were corrected and the secrecy of the vote and the totalization of the investigation was not violated.

In the security test, the TSE invited investigators from several institutions to carry out 29 plans to attack electronic voting equipment.

Attempts to circumvent the security system took place through the availability of the source code, a procedure in which the court hands over to the participants the key for programming the machines that make up the urn, such as the components that make the reception and transmission and verification. of votes.

In November last year, of the 29 attacks, five were successful, but none of them managed to attack the software responsible for the operation of the ballot box and the application for storing the name of voters and candidates.

The first round of elections will take place on October 2nd to choose the President of the Republic and governors, senators, federal, state and district deputies. In an eventual second round in the presidential race and in the election of governors, the new vote will be on October 30.

The TPS

According to the TSE, the TPS of the Electronic Voting System was created to strengthen the reliability of electoral systems and allow society to contribute to continuous improvements in these systems. It is still carried out in the development phase of electoral systems, which allows for improvement before they are ready for use in the election.

Since its creation in 2009, TPS has brought together specialists in Information Technology and Security from various organizations, academic institutions and prestigious public bodies, such as the Federal Police.

In the test, participants must try “to break” the security barriers of the electronic voting process, identifying flaws or vulnerabilities. If weaknesses are identified, the TSE makes the necessary corrections and changes. Then, a new event is held, called the Confirmation Test, in which TPS participants will be able to verify the improvements.

