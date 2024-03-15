Judge Juan Merchan's decision said: “The trial in this case has been postponed for 30 days from the date of this letter.”

On Thursday, the Manhattan Public Prosecution Office expressed its openness to a 30-day postponement of the unprecedented trial of Trump in a criminal case, which was supposed to begin at the end of March in New York, as part of the case of secret payments of money to a former porn actress.

Trump's lawyers had requested a postponement pending the Supreme Court's ruling on the issue of whether or not the former president enjoys judicial immunity to avoid prosecution.

But they stressed Thursday that postponing the trial for 30 days was “insufficient.”

The Republican candidate for the US presidential elections scheduled for November was supposed to appear on March 25 before a court in New York in the case of paying money to former porn star Stormy Daniels.

The Attorney General is prosecuting Trump on 34 counts of tampering with accounts, through which he faces the possibility of being sentenced to 4 years in prison if convicted.

The former president, who pleads innocence, is accused of altering the Trump Organization's real estate accounts to hide $130,000 he is suspected of paying to Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, before the November 2016 presidential election.

According to the prosecution, Trump sought to buy her cover up about an intimate relationship she says she had in 2006 when he was married to Melania Trump.

But Trump denies that he had any relationship with the former actress.