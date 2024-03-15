Colombia assessed the possibility of transferring Russian military equipment to Kyiv

The transfer of Russian military equipment from Colombia is unlikely at the moment. Stanislav Kudryavtsev, a representative of the Rostec corporation in Colombia, spoke about this, they write “News“

“US representatives offered the country financial assistance in exchange for Russian Mi-17 helicopters,” he noted.

At the same time, in accordance with the domestic legislation of Colombia, Russian helicopters cannot be sold or donated to third countries, Kudryavtsev clarified.

According to him, the Colombian authorities have been informed that, based on the conditions specified in the end-user certificates, the transfer of Russian military equipment to third countries without approval from Moscow is unacceptable.

In February, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that his country was ready to provide assistance in resolving the conflict in Ukraine. However, the state will not supply weapons to Kyiv. At the same time, last year Petro called for an international conference under the auspices of the UN dedicated to ending the Ukrainian conflict.