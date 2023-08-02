Trump vs. Justice



The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, was indicted this Tuesday by the grand jury, through special counsel Jack Smith, of four counts for his attempt to reverse the results of the presidential elections of November 2020. In this article we review the other legal cases against the ex-president, who despite everything, retains his leadership to win the Republican Party nomination.

Donald Trump was indicted for the third time this Tuesday: the former president has been indicted in Washington for his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 elections.

The federal investigation is the latest criminal case for Trump in his run for the White House in 2024.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who charged Trump in the election case, also charged Trump in federal court with unlawful withholding of classified documents. In New York, Trump faces criminal charges in a case of falsifying business records and a civil lawsuit over his business practices. And in Georgia, a county district attorney is expected to announce impeachment decisions in August on efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn their 2020 election loss in the state.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and says he is in the crosshairs of Democrats who are trying to prevent him from regaining the Presidency.

Here’s a look at some of the other major probes against the former president:

Case of the classified documents

Trump has been charged by Smith in a federal case in Florida related to the mishandling of classified documents, including sensitive documents on nuclear capabilities. The 40 felonies charged against him include charges of withholding classified information, obstruction of justice and making false statements.

That landmark indictment – the first federal case against a former president – alleges that Trump repeatedly called on aides and lawyers to help hide documents demanded by investigators and casually displayed a Pentagon “attack plan” and a classified map.

The main charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Walt Nauta, a Trump valet, and Carlos De Oliveira, the manager of Trump’s Florida property, have been charged with conspiring to conceal surveillance footage from federal investigators and lying about it.

Both Trump and Nauta have pleaded not guilty. De Oliveira, who was co-indicted with Trump in a superseding indictment, made his first court appearance Monday.

A federal judge has set a trial date for May 20, 2024. If that date sticks, it will mean a potential trial won’t begin until well into the presidential nomination schedule and probably long after the Republican nominee is clear. albeit before that person is officially nominated at the Republican National Convention.

Business records falsification case

Trump became the first former US president in history to face criminal charges when he was indicted in New York in March on state charges stemming from covert money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to hide allegations of sexual encounters. extramarital.

He has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Each charge is punishable by up to four years in prison, though it’s unclear whether a judge would impose any prison terms if Trump were found guilty.

The charges relate to a series of checks that were written to his attorney Michael Cohen to reimburse him for his role in paying porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleged a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, not long after Melania Trump gave gave birth to their son, Barron. These payments were recorded in various internal company documents as corresponding to a legal advance that, according to prosecutors, did not exist.

The former president is due to appear in state court on December 4, two months before Republicans begin their nomination process in earnest.

The Georgian case

For more than two years, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating whether Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 Georgia election.

She has noted that any indictments in the case will likely come this month.

The Democratic prosecutor’s investigation began shortly after the release of a recording of a January 2, 2021 phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the then-president suggested that Raffensperger might “find 11,780 votes”, enough to surpass Democrat Joe Biden and overturn Trump’s narrow defeat in the state.

But the scope of the investigation expanded considerably after that, and Willis convened a special grand jury to hear testimony from witnesses that included high-profile Trump allies such as attorney Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham of Carolina. South, and high-ranking Georgia officials such as Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp.

Prosecutors tipped off Giuliani and the Georgia Republicans who acted as fake voters that they risked prosecution. The fake voters signed a certificate stating that Trump had won the election and declared themselves the legitimate electors of the state, even though Biden had won the state and the Democratic electors had already been certified.

A court statement from early May indicated that Willis had reached immunity agreements with at least eight false voters, suggesting they may be cooperating with authorities.

The foreman of the special grand jury publicly indicated that the panel had recommended multiple indictments. Willis is expected to ask a regular grand jury to indict in the case.

Trump has described his phone call to Raffensperger as “perfect.”

Civil cases in New York

New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued Trump and the Trump Organization, alleging they misled banks and tax authorities about the value of assets such as golf courses and skyscrapers to obtain loans and tax breaks.

That lawsuit could result in civil penalties against the company if James, a Democrat, prevails. She is seeking a $250 million fine and a ban on Trump doing business in New York. The Manhattan district attorney’s office investigated the same alleged conduct, but did not file criminal charges.

A civil trial is scheduled in state court for October.

In a separate civil case in federal court in New York, Trump was convicted in May of sexually abusing and defaming former E. Magazine columnist Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s. The jury rejected Carroll’s claim. that Trump had raped her in a dressing room.

Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million. Trump has appealed and categorically denied Carroll’s allegations. In July, a federal judge upheld the jury’s verdict against Trump, rejecting the former president’s claims that the award was excessive.

PA