Minister of Justice must clarify the country’s gun control policy

The Public Security Commission of the Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (Aug.1.2023) the summons of the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino. The approved application requests that the minister provide clarification on the president’s speech Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) about games (electronic games) and the encouragement of violence. On April 18, when talking about security actions in schools, the Chief Executive said: “There is no game talking about love. There is no game talking about education. It’s a game teaching kids to kill”. The deputies also incorporated topics from other requests that targeted Dino, among them, requests for the minister to speak about the new decree on weapons in the country and the results of the working group that analyzed the topic.