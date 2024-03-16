Dhe Republican presidential candidate Trump announced the likely end of American democracy if he lost the election in November. “If we don’t win this election, I don’t believe there will be another election in this country,” Trump told supporters in Ohio on Saturday. “If I am not elected, there will be a bloodbath for the entire country.”

Biden campaign spokesman James Singer condemned Trump's “bloodbath” comment for its “extremism,” “thirst for revenge” and “threats of political violence.”

Pence rules out support for Trump

Almost eight months before the US presidential election, incumbent Joe Biden and his challenger Donald Trump are almost equally popular with voters. Trump was able to narrow the gap to Biden in opinion polls among non-white voters.

However, Trump has recently been confronted with resistance within his own party. Former US Vice President Mike Pence ruled out supporting Trump in the upcoming presidential election. “It should come as no surprise that I am not supporting Donald Trump this year,” Pence said in an interview with Fox News. Trump's policies contradict the conservative program “with which we governed during our four years,” argued Pence.

The arch-conservative politician and evangelical Christian was a loyal deputy to Trump during his four years in the White House. However, the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 led to a break between the two Republicans. During the storm, some Trump supporters chanted: “Hang Mike Pence!”

At the time, Pence had refused Trump's demand to block confirmation of Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election in Congress. Since then, Pence has repeatedly criticized Trump and declared that the right-wing populist should not be allowed to become president again.