The city of Rio de Janeiro recorded, this Saturday (March 16, 2024), a record thermal sensation of 60.1ºC. According to Rio's Rio Alert System, the recording was made at the Guaratiba Meteorological Station, in the west of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, at 10:20 am.

The city's previous record had been recorded in the same season, on November 18 last year (59.7ºC). The thermal sensation takes into account not only the temperature, but also the relative humidity of the air.

An association of high temperatures and high humidity generates an increase in thermal sensation.

The city of Rio de Janeiro recommends that people stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

With information from Brazil Agency.