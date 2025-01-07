Donald Trump has given his first press conference as president-elect, and has made it clear that his plans to expand the territory of the United States are no joke. The tycoon has left on the table the possibility of use “military coercion” to conquer Panama and Greenland by force if necessaryclaiming that both territories are necessary to defend the “national security” of the country; and has promised to use “economic force” to force Canada to request accession to the US as another state.

Regarding Panama, Trump has alleged that “the Panama Canal was built for our Army,” but “it is being operated by China. We gave it to Panama, not China, and they have abused that gift.” After criticizing the late former president Jimmy Carter for returning sovereignty over the canal to Panama, he said that “supposedly, Panama would treat the United States well,” but The president-elect believes that this is not the case, so his country would have to wrest control from Panama. Regarding Greenland, an island that his eldest son, Donald Jr., is visiting today, Trump has wondered if “Denmark has legal rights” over the territory. “And if you have them, you should give them up,” he concluded.

In both cases, Trump has made it clear that does not rule out using “economic or military coercion” to take over these territories. “No, I’m not going to rule it out, we’ll have to do something,” he said. About Canada, another territory that the magnate has put under the focus of his expansionist desires, he has ruled out a military attack, but has promised to use its “economic strength” to achieve the annexation of the country. “We have to get rid of that artificial line,” referring to the border, because, in his opinion, “we are spending hundreds of billions of dollars” to defend Canada, and, he believes, irregular immigrants are ” sneaking” into the US “through that border. Regarding the rejection of the two main Canadian parties to the possibility of joining the United States, Trump made it clear: “I don’t care.”

And it has not left out its other North American neighbor either. Trump has promised to approve tariffs against Mexico in retaliation for immigration from the southern border and for “the drugs” that enter there. And has announced that will change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America”because “we are the ones who use it well.” Of course, to make it official it would need Congress to approve a law to this effect, which requires the support of Democrats.

For the rest, the press conference was reminiscent of those he held in his previous mandate, mixing all kinds of topics and offering surprising phrases. Trump has said that He will try to ensure that no more wind energy plants are created in the US during his term. because “the windmills are driving the whales crazy”, and he has defended gas heaters over electric ones because “their heat is much hotter and does not sting.” He has also celebrated that his “threats” to the CEO of Meta (Facebook), Mark Zuckerberg, have led him to suspend the ‘fact-checking’ service on his social networks. And he has promised that “Hell will break loose over the Middle East” if Hamas does not release Israeli hostages captured during the October 2023 terrorist attack in the next two weeks.