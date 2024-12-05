Our smartphones have become devices full of personal and banking information, which has made them the main target of all cyber attacks. Although it is true that manufacturers have put a lot of effort into improving and strengthening the security of mobile phones, there are still aspects that present vulnerabilities.

As we said, everything we say through our smartphone, like everything we store on it, can have great value if it falls into the wrong hands, and although lthe most popular messaging apps (where we have the vast majority of conversations and pass the largest number of files) are protected and encryptedtraditional text messages (SMS) are not.

It is true that no one uses SMS to communicate with other people anymore, but even so, this means of communication has not lost its place in our increasingly digital world and is used for other tasks, such as receiving unique codes, order confirmations or things similar.

However, the FBI itself is alerting all users of so much Android and iPhone in the US who should be careful and always use both encrypted messages and calls whenever possible. And according to the country’s security servicesthe threat of Chinese espionage is a much greater reality than they had initially believed.

“Encryption is our friend”

Apparently have detected a network of cyberattacks, attributed to Salt Typhoon, a group associated with the Ministry of Public Security of China, that have generated great concern about the vulnerabilities of communication networks in the US. All alarms have gone off after detecting that one malicious actors “private communications were compromised of a limited number of individuals primarily involved in government or political activitiessuch as calls and text messages.

Luckily, Apps like WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal have encryption for your messages, calls or even video callsso in principle not even the companies themselves have access to this information, making them more secure. While this FBI alert should not worry us so much that the Chinese government is spying on us, we must be alert, since although we are not politicians or big businessmen, There is always the possibility that there is someone behind trying to spy on us to steal our personal or banking information.

For this reason you should never trust yourself too muchand as the FBI recommends, whenever possible, use apps or services that are encrypted to ensure that no one but you and the people you’re texting have access to what you say or do.