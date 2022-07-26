Trump: US is on its knees and endures one historic humiliation after another on the world stage

The United States is on its knees and suffers one historic humiliation after another on the world stage. Such an opinion expressed Former US President Donald Trump speaking at the America First Policy Institute Forum in Washington DC.

He explained that under him, Washington was a leader in the issue of energy resources, and gasoline prices and inflation were low, and the United States was respected. Now, he pointed out, the US is begging other countries for energy, inflation and fuel prices are at record highs, and millions of migrants are pouring into the country from unsecured borders.

“The country is going to hell very quickly,” Trump lamented.

Earlier, Trump accused the current head of state, Joe Biden, of turning the United States into a “poor country.” He recalled that America “kneels only before God, and no one else.”

On July 15, Trump announced that he had made a decision regarding participation in the 2024 presidential election. The politician said that he is still considering when to announce it – before or after the autumn midterm elections to Congress, but expressed confidence in victory if he participates in the election race.