TV debate about the successor to Boris Johnson: moderator Kate McCann was still doing well here. © Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/dpa

The debate about the successor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hot on British TV. Presenter Kate McCann suffered a medical emergency.

London – Shock moment on live TV: Another television debate between the candidates for the successor to the British Prime Minister came to an abrupt end when the presenter fainted. Foreign Minister Liz Truss and ex-Finance Minister Rishi Sunak exchanged views on the broadcaster on Tuesday evening TalkTV another duel of speech when suddenly a rumble was heard because Kate McCann fell to the ground.

Johnson successor: moment of shock in the TV debate between Truss and Sunak

The show, which was broadcast live in the UK, featured only Truss at that moment, when she stopped mid-sentence and exclaimed, “Oh my God” in shock. Then the 47-year-old ran to the fallen presenter, who was out of focus of the camera. In the meantime, the broadcaster has announced that McCann is doing well given the circumstances. However, the TV debate about Johnson’s successor was not continued on medical advice.

“Relieved to hear that Kate McCann is doing well,” Truss wrote on Twitter after the incident. Sunak explained to McCann on the short message service: “It was a great debate and I’m looking forward to being grilled by you again soon!” Recordings are circulating on the Internet showing the tricky scene:

Successor to Boris Johnson: According to polls, Truss is said to be in front

The two competitors in the race to succeed Johnson as party leader of the conservative Tories and head of government had their first TV duel on Monday evening. In a run-off election, all around 200,000 Tory members will determine the successor. The result is to be announced on September 5th. So far, opinion polls see Truss clearly ahead of Sunak.

On July 7, 2022, Boris Johnson was forced to resign as party leader as a result of an internal party revolt against his widely criticized and scandalous conduct, which was tantamount to his end as head of government. However, the 58-year-old wants to remain prime minister until his successor is chosen.

In the first TV debate about Johnson’s successor, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak fought a bitter duel. However, there was agreement on the question of how things should continue for the incumbent prime minister. (PF/dpa)