The severe frost that has been ravaging Washington for days has not prevented the US capital from being decked out this Monday for an atypical presidential ceremony. Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in an event without incident that, due to the cold and snow, had to be moved inside the Capitol, something that had not happened for 40 years. During his first speech as president, Trump has promised that his second term will be marked by mass deportations and the fight against immigration (advancing that will send troops to the border with Mexico), the imposition of tariffs on the rest of the world and reindustrializing the country to end environmental policies.

“The golden age of the United States begins right now. Our country is going to flourish and be respected around the world,” said Trump, who assured that throughout this Monday “he will sign a series of historic executive orders and will begin completes it Restoration of America and the Common Sense Revolution“. The measures range from toughening up immigration, ending the green new deal and gender politics, to changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America or ending what has been called “censorship of freedom of expression.”

The ceremony was attended by the great magnates of Silicon Valley and, for the first time, foreign leaders such as the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, the Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the Salvadoran president, were invited to the investiture. Nayib Bukele. Furthermore, as tradition marks, all the former presidents were present. In a predominant position were both Joe Biden and his vice president, Kamala Harris, who During Trump’s speech they kept a serious face and they have only stood up to applaud when the newly appointed president celebrated the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Although both Biden and Trump credit themselves with the success of the negotiations.

One of the first decisions announced by Trump was the declaration of the national emergency on the southern border to “immediately detain” those attempting to cross the border. The president has said that he will apply what he has called “stay in Mexico policy” with which he wants to “end the practice of catch and release” and will invoke the “Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to force the Government to use federal power to eliminate the presence of foreign gangs and criminal networks.” As already happened during the campaign, Trump has insisted on the idea that immigrants entering the United States come from “psychiatric centers” and that therefore deportations must be carried out.

Likewise, he has also declared the “national energy emergency law” to reindustrialize the country and use all the oil and gas reserves that the nation has. “We are going to drill, drill, drill. Let’s use the liquid gold we have under our feet. We will lower prices, fill our strategic reserves to the brim, and export American energy around the world. We will once again be a rich nation,” said the president, who added that he wants to “end the electric vehicle mandate” to “save the automobile industry.” The American president has also reiterated that he will once again withdraw his country from the Climate Agreement. of Paris, from which he had already left during his first term.

In addition, he has announced a trade war against foreign countries, warning of the imposition of tax and duties which will be channeled through a new external revenue service. Regarding foreign policy decisions, he has had a special mention for China, which he has accused of taking over the Panama Canal, for which he has promised to “recover” it.

Regarding social measures (harshly criticized during his campaign), Trump has stated that he will end “the Government’s policy of using gender and race as a weapon of social engineering.” For this reason, he has said that he seeks “a color-blind society that is based on merit” and that from today only “two genders will be used: man and woman”.





Inauguration Day began with Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, participating in a religious service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, near the presidential residence. The Trumps arrived at the church with their son, Barron. At the mass, the president was surrounded by the technology magnates who in recent weeks have led an unprecedented rapprochement, since historically the great figures of Silicon Valley were more aligned with the Democratic Party.

Mark Zuckerberg (owner of Meta), Jeff Bezos (owner of Amazon and the Washington Post), Tim Cook (CEO of Apple), Shou Chez (CEO of TikTok) and Elon Musk (owner of Tesla and SpaceX) were some of the faces recognizable. In fact, Musk will be a member of the Government in this legislature and during the inauguration speech he could be seen visibly excited when Trump promised that they would plant the American flag on Mars.

After the religious ceremony, Trump went to the White House, where he was received by the outgoing president, Joe Biden, and the first lady, Jill Biden, with whom he participated in the traditional tea and coffee. This symbolic gesture of peaceful transition is a custom that occurs again eight years later, since In the last elections, the now president did not recognize Biden’s victory and, therefore, the transfer of power was not carried out in this way. After the meeting, the two couples traveled together in the same vehicle to the Capitol for the inauguration.

After the ceremony, Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, who has also been sworn in, signed the first decrees and gave a speech in which, in a more dissenting tone, they thanked their voters for their support. Trump has insisted that “no one expected him to be there right now” but that “he’s done it.” “A bullet flew by my ear and I felt then, and now even more, that I preserve my life for a reason: God has allowed me to make America great again.“.