These video games confirmed under the license of Marvel They will be released in the next few years and from what we have seen they promise a lot.

In recent years we have seen that Disney is more than willing to give its most famous superhero licenses to the biggest video game developers, so that they can squeeze the most out of them and create masterpieces with these characters, just as Sony and Insomniac already achieved with the beloved Marvel’s Spiderman saga.

That’s why we want to share this with you Top 5 of the most promising Marvel video games that will be released soon, and although we don’t have much information or a specific release date for many of them, we believe that fans can expect great things from them.

We also recommend: Final Fantasy XIV: Learn how to change servers

What you need to know about the upcoming Marvel games

5. Marvel’s Blade: Marvel’s favorite vampire hunter

Developed by Bethesda and Arkane Lyon, the studio behind Deathloop and Dishonored, Marvel’s favorite vampire hunter will be brought to the world of video games. The title was announced with an exciting teaser during the 2023 Game Awards a few months ago, which, although it doesn’t show much, gave us a glimpse of the cool, dark and exciting essence that this video game will have.

Blade will be a single player video game set in a vampire-infested Parisforcing citizens to hide in their homes at night.

We still don’t know much more about the game, and we don’t know anything about the release date either, since according to the developers it has only been in production for a short time, so it will probably take a while to arrive. With a lot of luck it could be in 2026.

4. Iron Man, by Motive Studio and Electronic Arts

This news is not really new, but it was not talked about much at the time, since this title has been in the works since 2022 with Electronic Arts, the publisher behind the games of Star Wars Squadrons and many more games; and the creative direction of Olivier Proulx, director of games such as Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.

The game promises to put us in the shoes, or rather, in the suit of the beloved, charismatic, genius, philanthropist and millionaire Tony Stark; promising to make you “feel what it’s really like to be Iron Man“as EA described when it was announced.

Source: EA

The title is in a very early stage of development, so not much is known about it yet. We do know that the studio has a fair amount of creative freedom and that it will most likely be an open-world game.

As for the gameplay of the Iron Man game, let’s hope they try to revolutionize it, mainly to avoid falling back into the mistakes they made with Marvel’s Avengerswhich had an incredible story but a gameplay that, although fun, was not very varied and monotonous after a few hours. We can only hope that they can do it as well as they did in Guardians of the Galaxy and wait, since there is no set release date either.

3. Marvel 1943 Rise of Hydra: Captain America and Black Panther’s Grandfather in World War II

Three months ago, we were introduced to one of the most innovative and interesting ideas of recent years in Marvel with Marvel’s 1943: Rise of Hydraa video game set during the events of World War II starring the Captain America and Black Pantherbut not just any King of Wakanda, but that Azrruri, T’challa’s grandfather, Black Panther that we know from the movies.

The title will be directed by Amy Henning, the writer of Naughty Dogs’ most famous sagas, The Last of Us and Uncharted; being developed in Unreal Engine 5 with cutting-edge technology that will serve to give hyperrealism to the details of the ground, textures, weather, particles and much more.

The game will have 4 playable characters: Captain America, Black Panther, Nanali (a Wakandan spy) and Gabriel Jones (an American soldier who is a friend of the Captain); the game will take place during World War II and will not be much more than what is shown in the trailer.

It is expected to arrive sometime in 2025 and will likely only be released for next-gen consoles like Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

2. Marvel’s Wolverine

Marvel and Insomniac team up once again to bring us another game with a lot of potential. Marvel’s Wolverine It will be a title developed by the creators of Marvel’s Spiderman which will also share a universe with this video game.

Thanks to the small teaser that was presented more than 2 years ago, we can see at first glance that the game will have a much more mature tone than the usual games from the House of Ideas, just like the stories of this superhero have accustomed us to.

Source: Sony.

This teaser is actually not as small as it seems, as it hides quite a few details that tell us a little more about the story, such as: possible villains, his alter ego Patch, and that he shares a universe with Insomniac’s Miles and Spiderman.

The game is expected to be released in late 2025 exclusively for PlayStation 5 at the moment, however there are rumors of a supposed PC version in development.

1. Black Panther: Confirmed to be an Open World Video Game

Black Panther It’s going to be an open-world AAA video game, just as you heard; where Wakanda will be recreated so that you can explore it from one side to the other and discover all the tribes, types of technology, cities, surroundings and much more; delving into the rich Wakandan culture simply sounds like a dream come true.

The game is being developed by EA and Cliffhanger Games, creators of God of War, Halo Infinite, Call of Duty and many more that make it sound even more incredible because of the almost impossible-to-screw-up potential of this idea.

Source: EA

Again, not much is known about this title other than that it is being developed by EA and Cliffhanger Games, so we think fans can expect a unique narrative experience, as well as the huge potential that it has with the open world that is almost impossible to ruin.

Special mention for Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals It is a video game that will be released on PC and consoles which will try to dethrone titles such as Overwatch in the PVP team shooter genre, in which we can use an immense variety of heroes and villains from Marvel stories such as: Hulk, Storm, Loki, Iron Man, Captain America, Rocket Racoon, Groot, Venom, Doctor Strange, Spiderman, Magento, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, Thor, Mr Fantastic, Blade, Star Lord and many more characters on the way.

These are not all of the Marvel video games confirmed so far (not counting the third part of Marvel’s Spiderman), but for us these are the titles that have the most potential to take our money out of our wallets in the coming years.

Tell us which of these titles excites you the most? Which one do you think could be a complete flop? Let us know on the channel Discord from TierraGamer, you can also follow us on Google news so you don’t miss any of our news.