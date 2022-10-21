The report said that the documents included classified documents about details of intelligence work with regard to China, and that at least one of them related to Iran’s missile program, adding that the documents were among the most sensitive documents in the materials found by the FBI there.

The newspaper quoted experts as saying that disclosing the information contained in these documents would entail many risks, including endangering people who help US intelligence and undermining information-gathering efforts.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Trump broke the law by transferring government records, including about 100 classified documents, to his private Florida real estate after leaving office in January 2021.

The department is also looking into whether Trump or his team obstructed justice when the FBI sent agents to search his home, and he has warned that there may be more classified documents missing.