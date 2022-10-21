There are still two years left for the arrival of the new generation of Dacia Duster, with 2024 which will be a very important year for the Renault brand given the importance that this model has since its launch in the range. Duster’s impact on the market has had an increasing weight, to the point of placing it at the top of its category in several countries, including Italy. The generational change will not overturn the strengths of this model but there will also be a change of pace that will underline the evolution that the brand is carrying out. This was understood at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, where inevitably there was talk of the Bigster but also of the new Dacia Duster.

To anticipate some concepts that we will see on the future generation, he thought about it David Durand, Dacia’s design director, underlining how the off-road spirit and the Outdoor spirit will be pursued with greater insistence on the new Duster. An evolutionary path also recently marked by the arrival of the Manifesto concept which highlighted the will of the Renault brand to make its cars even more versatile, making them suitable for any need, even for lovers of the outdoors. There is therefore talk of a modular structure on the roof that will also allow to accommodate a tent, for those who want to use the Dacia Duster as a base for camping. Durand then specified that the next generation of the Romanian SUV has already been designed, following the “less is more” principle that has made this generation successful too. It is therefore expected that the future Duster it does not detach itself too much from the current one, while renewing its features and adapting them to the current and more modern stylistic language. This was also reiterated by Xavier Martinet, vice president of the brand, underlining that this path will allow the brand to have a more aspirational dimension in front of customers.

The news for the range of engines will also be interesting. Dacia is unlikely to give up the LPG on a model like Duster, which at the moment represents one of the cheapest “non-specialist” off-road vehicles on the market. This type of power is one of the major sources of profit for the brand. The new CMF-B platform will in any case be exploited to the maximum, as confirmed by the Dacia executives themselves and this suggests that the hybrid arriving on Jogger in 2023 will also be brought to the new generation of the SUV.