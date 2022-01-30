“If you run and win, we will treat those people who participated in the events of January 6th fairly,” Trump said Saturday night at a rally in Conroe, Texas.

The parade represented an attempt by Trump to downplay the largest attack on Government House since the War of 1812.

Participants smashed windows, assaulted police and forced lawmakers and congressional staff to flee to save their lives, while trying to stop the peaceful transfer of power and testimony to rival Joe Biden’s victory.

More than 700 people have been arrested and charged with federal crimes in connection with the rioting, marking the largest investigation in the history of the Department of Justice.

The investigation includes more than 150 people accused of assaulting police officers and more than 50 people accused of conspiracy and accusations of seditious conspiracy against the founder and leader of the extremist right-wing Oath Guards militia and 10 other members or associates.

More than 100 police officers were injured, some seriously, after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, following the Trump supporters’ “Stop Theft” rally near the White House in which Trump falsely claimed that Biden had won the election through fraud.

Trump has criticized the Democratic-led House of Representatives for continuing its investigations into the riots.

As his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, Trump ignored calls from his allies to disavow the attack, repeatedly praising those involved.

Regarding the participants in the events, Trump recently said in an interview with Fox News, “There was a lot of love…believe me, there was a lot of love and a lot of friendship and people who love our country.”