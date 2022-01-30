The Russian woman visited non-tourist areas in the resorts of Egypt and named the dangers awaiting unprepared tourists. She spoke about this in a personal blog on “Yandex.Zen”.

So, the girl urged to follow the advice of hotel guides, who recommend to refrain from walking outside the hotels. “Our tourist sees the real Egypt without embellishment for the first time. There are no lawns and clean paths, as it was in the hotel. And people are like “rabble”, in a good sense of the word, or gypsies,” she said.

In addition, the blogger complained about the devastation, dirt and chaos on the streets. “The stench is such that you think how this can even be if everything is so chic in the hotel,” she was indignant.

According to the traveler, some locals are friendly to tourists – they give compliments, treat them to fruits in the markets or invite them to tea, but many, on the contrary, take advantage of their defenselessness, inflating prices. “This is possible not only at the fruit seller, but also in a restaurant or even in a pharmacy. It depends on who gets caught, ”added the author.

The Russian woman also noted the behavior of Egyptian children who run up to tourists on the streets and aggressively demand to give them money for food.

Earlier in January, popular Russian photographer and blogger Arseniy Kotov went on a photo walk in Cairo and was beaten by locals. The brawl took place in the Manshiyat Nasser area, also known as the “Scavenger City”, when a group of men began to behave aggressively because of attempts to film their private life on camera.