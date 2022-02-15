BEATRIZ JUDGE Correspondent in Paris Tuesday, 15 February 2022, 19:26



Far-right Éric Zemmour spoke by phone on Monday with former US President Donald Trump, who gave him some advice for his campaign for the French presidential election in April, according to the French candidate’s campaign team.

Zemmour and Trump spoke “for half an hour” about their respective campaigns, the leader of the Reconquest party confirmed on Tuesday. “It seemed interesting to me to compare our views on the respective destinies of France and the United States, caught in the storm of the same war of civilizations,” Zemmour explained.

Trump gave some advice to Zemmour, who before entering politics this fall worked as a journalist for the daily “Le Figaro” and a talk show host for CNews, the French Fox News. “He has told me to continue being myself, that the media will classify me as brutal, but that I must be honest and that the important thing is to keep my sincerity,” Zemmour explained.

In their phone conversation, they discussed elections, immigration, security and the economy, his campaign team said. Zemmour believes that he and Trump have one thing in common: “Mr. Trump wants the United States to remain the United States and I want France to remain France. It is essential, “summarized the candidate.

By getting Trump on the phone, the French candidate scored a point against his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen. During the 2017 election campaign, Le Pen traveled to New York hoping to meet Trump, but she never made it past the Trump Tower cafeteria and left without seeing him.

from the world of television



When Zemmour burst onto the campaign trail, many analysts described him as the French Trump. They both come from the world of television. They like to create controversy with their outspoken statements and have made immigrants their scapegoat: Mexicans when Trump announced his candidacy, Muslims in the case of Zemmour. The far-right wants to build a wall on the European borders to fight against illegal immigration, like Trump with Mexico.

Unlike Trump, Zemmour, an intellectual and author of several essay books, finds it hard to connect with the popular classes, Le Pen’s nursery of votes, and with women. Another difference: Trump had behind his candidacy for the Republican Party, Zemmour has founded a new party. In April, we will know if the far-right gives the surprise, as Trump did, and manages to conquer the Elysee. At the moment, he is fourth in the polls, with 14.5% voting intention, behind President Emmanuel Macron, the conservative Valérie Pécresse and Le Pen.