The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, stated this Tuesday that he does not rule out resorting to military or economic pressure measures to control the Panama Canal, whose country he has accused of imposing excessive passage fees on American ships, or the Greenland archipelago, an Arctic territory dependent on Denmark and in which the magnate has shown interest to the point of considering its purchase. “No, I cannot rule out either of those two” measures, he said in an appearance before the media at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida.

“What I can say is that we need [el canal de Panamá y Groenlandia] for our economic interests,” he added when answering a question about both enclaves. From his account on the Truth Social application, Trump stated this Tuesday that the island is “an incredible place” and that “people will benefit if they become part” of the US. Likewise, in another subsequent message, he indicated that “this is an agreement that must be made.”

In fact, the eldest son of the president-elect, Donald Trump Jr., unexpectedly visited the island this Tuesday, where the United States has a strategic military base for influence at the North Pole. On this trip, which was private and lasted a few hours, Trump Jr has not met with the Greenlandic authorities and has assured that he arrived as a tourist, although he was accompanied by about twenty people.

Regarding the Panama Canal, during the press conference, Trump argued that China “is basically taking control” of the passage and has warned about the Asian giant’s growing influence in this key infrastructure for international trade. “The Panama Canal was built for our Army,” said Trump, who has criticized the decision of the late former president Jimmy Carter to transfer his control to the Central American country during his term.

During the presidency of Carter, who died on December 29 at the age of 100, he negotiated the treaties that allowed the transfer of the shipping channel, a process that was completed in 1999. “The Panama Canal is vital to our country. It is being operated by China. We gave it to Panama, not China, and they have abused that gift. “That decision should never have been made,” Trump reiterated.

Thus, the president-elect has described this decision as a “big mistake”, insisting that, as he had previously said, he will seek to regain control of the canal after taking possession on January 20, an idea that the Government of Panama has rejected. flat. Trump has not explained how he will get a sovereign nation and ally of Washington to give up control of its territory and its main infrastructure. When asked by journalists about whether he would consider taking action, he limited himself to answering: “We’ll have to do something.”

Trump insists on the annexation of Canada

On the other hand, Trump insisted this Monday that Canada should become another state in the country and assured that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “knew this” and that is why he announced his resignation. “Many people in Canada would love to be the 51st state. The US can no longer support the huge trade deficits and subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. “Justin Trudeau knew this and resigned,” Trump said on his social network Truth Social.

“If Canada joined the US, there would be no tariffs, taxes would drop considerably and They would be completely safe from the threat of Russian and Chinese ships that constantly surround them. “Together, what a great nation we would be!” added the president-elect. Trump’s proposal that Canada integrate into the country, which he has been repeating in recent days more as a joke than as a real possibility, has generated unrest among Canadians, defenders of their sovereignty.

As it later turned out, Trump first expressed this idea during a dinner with Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago, on November 29. The president-elect has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all products from Canada and Mexico if they do not stop the flow of migrants and drugs to the US, prompting Trudeau to visit Mar-a-Lago to try to persuade Trump to not to apply those measures.