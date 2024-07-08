James rodriguez is living his second youth in the America Cup. To the ’10’ of the Colombia selection He is confident, relaxed, a leader and is enjoying to the fullest the continuity that he did not have in the Sao Paulo.

The DT Nestor Lorenzo He handed over the keys to the midfield to the player from Cucuta, despite the fact that he had only played a few minutes with the Brazilian team. James responded with assists and goals, being until now the best player of the entire America Cup.

James Rodriguez Photo:Getty Images via AFP and Efe Share

Psychological work for James

Part of the recovery of James Rodriguez This is due to the psychological and physical work he did weeks before joining the Colombian concentration. The Santander native asked for support as he felt alone in Brazil, Lawrence He answered the call, boarded a plane and stood by his captain.

The support of the Argentine strategist and the Selection It was key for the left-hander to display all his magic, the same one that he shows in dribs and drabs in the Sao Pauloa club that is not in the best of times.

Everything was going wrong at the São Paulo club, from his desire to leave the club in January, to the injuries that kept him off the pitch. But everything got complicated with the arrival of Luis Zubeldia.

Luis Zubeldia, new Sao Paulo coach. Photo:Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc Share

The Argentine coach clearly does not count on him. He only used him for 5 minutes and removed him from the squad, wasting part of the magic that the 32-year-old player can bring to the team.

Exit plan for James Rodriguez

Its good performance with the Colombia selection has sparked the interest of several teams. In Türkiye there was talk of Besiktasin Spain it was said that the Celta Vigo I had it in my sights.

According to journalist Germán García Grova, the Sao Paulo will not let James Rodriguez go for free and is considering a possible sale. “São Paulo is listening to offers for James,” he said on his X account.

James Rodriguez Photo:Mauricio Moreno. EL TIEMPO and Getty Images via AFP Share

The journalist said that “the Colombian star has a serious chance of leaving the club,” after what he saw with the Colombian national team.

“He has one year left on his contract, but for various reasons there is no place,” explained the journalist who assures that James Rodriguez I could pack my bags to leave Brazil.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS