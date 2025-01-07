The Spanish navigator Pilar Pasanau managed to complete the first stage of the Globe 5.80 Transat transatlantic regattafrom the Portuguese town of Lagos to Lanzarote, in 6 days, 10 hours, 5 minutes and 44 seconds, which placed her on board her Peter Punk in third place in the fleet of 12 boats.

The first boat to reach Lanzarote was the Capucinette of the Swiss Renaud Stitelmann, with a time of 5 days, 11 hours, 6 minutes and 53 seconds, and was followed by the Little Wren of the British Adam Waugh, which spent 5 days, 18 hours, 32 minutes and 24 seconds to complete the approximately 600 nautical miles of this first section.

“I didn’t have much wind for two days, but then on the approach to Lanzarote I decided to go west and it was a good idea,” explained Pasanau upon arrival at Marina Rubicón. «I am very tired, happy but completely exhausted, because I have had pilot problems», she added when interviewed by the founder and organizer of this regatta, the Australian Don McIntyre, who said he was impressed by the Spanish woman’s regatta.

Fleet participating in the Globe 5.80 Transat



Don McIntyre





On January 11, the departure of the second stage of the Globe 5.80 Transat, from Lanzarote to Antiguaa journey of about 3,000 nautical miles that they hope to complete in about 33 days.









This transatlantic regatta is qualifying for the Mini Globe Racethe trip around the world alone and with stops along the trade wind route that is run in these 5.80 class boats: smaller boats than the Mini, 5.80 meters in length, and which are self-built by the boats themselves. navigators.