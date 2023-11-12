Trump’s lawyers demand permission to broadcast from the courtroom in Washington

Lawyers for former US President Donald Trump have asked Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the 2020 election case, to allow live broadcasts from the courtroom. reports The New York Times newspaper.

“Trump demands that these hearings be televised in their entirety,” his lawyers said in the motion.

It is noted that American federal courts in most cases prohibit photography and video recording from the courtroom.

Earlier it became known that American voters trust Trump in matters of foreign policy more than the current head of state, Joe Biden. 46 percent of Americans surveyed preferred Trump’s policies towards China and Taiwan, while 34 percent of respondents said they supported Biden.