Wednesday 15 December 2021, 10:28



Donald Trump charged Mike Pence, who was his second in command during his tenure. For the magnate, the former vice president of the United States should have denounced the alleged electoral fraud that brought Joe Biden to the White House.

“Mike should have referred those dishonest votes to the authorities and there would have been a different result in the elections,” said the former president during his tour of the United States. Pence, who rejected the conspiracy theory of Trump and his main allies, was forced to take refuge in a safe place inside the Capitol during the assault that took place on January 6, when a group of Trump supporters broke through security barriers and They entered the building chanting “Hang up Mike Pence.”

Trump said he has been able to feel the backlash against Pence from people. The former vice president of the United States is apparently considering running for the presidential candidacy in 2024. Trump was also asked about this and, although he said he disliked the question, he named Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as his possible favorite. However, the 75-year-old Trump has not yet revealed whether he will run again for the presidency.