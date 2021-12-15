EP Wednesday 15 December 2021, 10:28



Around 300 people have been trapped in a skyscraper in the Chinese city of Hong Kong due to a fire declared in the building, supposedly caused by an electrical failure, as confirmed by the authorities of the territory.

The Hong Kong Police have indicated that more than 300 people are on the roof of the building and added that another 160 have been evacuated, while a total of four people have had to be hospitalized, as reported by the newspaper ‘South China Morning Post ‘.

Thus, it has indicated that the preliminary investigations indicate that the flames originated in a room with electrical controls on the ground floor before spreading through part of the building, which houses a shopping center and various offices.

The fire has been elevated by authorities to a level three incident shortly after it started. The severity of fires is determined in the territory on a scale of one to five, the latter being the level of greatest severity.

The building, called the World Trade Center, is located in Causeway Bay, an area that covers two districts of Hong Kong and has many skyscrapers, shopping centers and shops.