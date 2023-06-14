donald trump addressed supporters at his luxury golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, hours after his indictment hearing Tuesday in federal court in Miami for the way he handled secret government documents after leaving office in 2021.

The former president, who went down in United States history on Tuesday as the first former president to face a federal criminal charge, began his statement by describing the charge against him as “the most evil and egregious abuse of power in the history of our country”.

Trump called his successor, Democrat Joe Biden, “corrupt” and accused him of lashing out at “his main political adversary.” “It is electoral interference” affirmed the favorite for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential elections.

Trump pleaded not guilty this Tuesday afternoon when he appeared before a Miami federal court on charges of negligently managing state secrets. “We plead clearly not guilty,” said Todd Blanche, Trump’s attorney.

Trump supporters gathered outside the courthouse.

The former president, who turns 77 this Wednesday, arrived at the court between draconian security measures and remained silent during the hearing, with a serious face.

The prosecution accuses him of having kept confidential documents after leaving the White House, which contained secret information on nuclear weapons.

A federal judge read him the 37 charges against him, including “unlawful withholding of information related to national security,” “obstruction of justice” and “false testimony.”

Shortly after the former president left the court. When he left, in a Cuban restaurant converted into a meeting place for Republican militants, he received a shower of crowds. “I think it’s going well,” he declared to his supporters who came forward one day to sing “happy birthday” to him.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME