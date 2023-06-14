Brazil Agencyi

06/13/2023 – 22:39

The Childhood, Youth and Elderly Court of the Comarca of São Gonçalo, in the metropolitan region of Rio, blocked the social networks of two digital influencers who offered, in a video published on the platforms, a banana and a stuffed monkey to two black children .

The decision blocks, for a period of six months, the profiles and content of influencers on Youtube, Instagram and TikTok, in addition to determining that both are prevented, for the same period, from creating profiles on social networks, as well as from presenting themselves in any way. on other profiles, under penalty of a daily fine of R$5,000. The Court also ordered the removal of videos, on the informed profiles, with content that violates children’s rights.

In its arguments, the 1st Public Prosecutor’s Office for Children and Youth of São Gonçalo points out that the influencers own channels on the three platforms, presenting several videos with the participation of children, adolescents and the elderly. The video in question, which infers the practice of racism, is being investigated by the Police Station for Racial Crimes and Intolerance Crimes. The number of followers subscribed to the influencers’ social networks exceeds the mark of 14 million people, which boosts views.

In an excerpt from the decision, the Court assesses that “the images published on the defendants’ social networks, which they offer as ‘gifts’ to the children bananas and a stuffed monkey, filming their reactions, expose minors to a humiliating and degrading situation.

After the repercussion, the videos were deleted. In a note, the influencers’ defense claimed that they had no intention of making any reference to racial issues or discrimination against minorities.























