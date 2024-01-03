The former American president Donald Trump (2017-2021) He appealed this Wednesday the decision of the Colorado Supreme Court to expel him from the Republican primaries in that state, the newspaper indicated. Washington Post.

(You can read: Donald Trump appeals the state of Maine's decision to expel him from Republican primaries)

His legal team presented the appeal before the US Supreme Court a day after appealing a similar decision in Maine to Kennebec Superior Court.

(Also read: Why is Biden losing support among Latinos, African Americans and young people for the 2024 presidential election?)

In both states it was considered that the former president and new electoral candidate cannot run for a second term in the White House by virtue of section 3 of the XIV Amendment of the Constitution, for having participated in an “insurrection.”

The Colorado Supreme Court's veto was announced on December 19. It was an unprecedented decision and related to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, which took place while the electoral victory of Democrat Joe Biden over Trump was being certified..

(Also: Trump's mugshot, the attacks in Gaza and the most shocking images of 2023)

Former President Donald Trump arrives at an arraignment hearing at the New York State Supreme Court on April 4, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Later, on December 28, Maine became the second state to disqualify Trump. In this case, the decision was made by the Secretary of State of Maine, Democrat Shenna Bellows, who is the authority in charge of organizing the elections in that district.

Trump's lawyers argued yesterday about Maine that Bellows' decision was “the product of a process infected by bias and a widespread lack of due process”as well as that “it is arbitrary, capricious” and that “it is not supported by substantial evidence in the record.”

(Also: Maine becomes the second state to expel Trump from Republican primaries)

Section 3 of Amendment United States or has provided aid or facilities to enemies of the country.

The paragraph does not explicitly mention the position of president, but In the American federal system, each state is responsible for organizing the elections, including the presidential ones, and thus has the power to expel a candidate even if he or she has not been charged, reducing support in the general race..

(Also read: The Michigan Supreme Court rejects disqualifying Trump for his role in the assault on the Capitol)

In both Maine and Colorado, the primaries will take place on March 5, a day known as Super Tuesday because more than a dozen Republican and Democratic states simultaneously hold primaries to choose which candidate will represent them in the presidential elections.

EFE