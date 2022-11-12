Trump had hinted earlier at the possibility of his candidacy again, saying that he would make a “big announcement” from his residence in Florida, which in recent days no longer aroused much suspense, especially after rumors circulated about his preparations to run the race to the White House again.

“President Trump will announce on Tuesday that he is running for president. It will be a very professional and very elaborate announcement,” Trump adviser Jason Miller said on the Warroom podcast, presented by another friend of the former Republican president, Steve Bannon.

Miller noted that he met Trump (76) earlier Friday, who told him, “Of course I’m going to run. I’m going to do that, and I want to make sure that people realize that I’m motivated and that we need to get the country back on track. Everyone knows I’m running.”

This will be Trump’s third nomination in the race for the White House. Although his influence on the Republican Party is undeniable, the former Republican president emerged weak last Tuesday from the midterm elections that disappointed many members of his party.

While the final results are not yet out, it appears that the Democrats have managed to limit their losses.

Several days after the polls, the counting of votes continued on Friday amid an atmosphere of suspense, while the control of any party in Congress has not yet been resolved.

It seemed that the Republicans were on their way to obtaining a majority in the House of Representatives, but they still lacked seven seats.

For the Senate, a vote in Nevada and another in Arizona could be decisive. If either party wins these two seats, it guarantees control of the Senate.