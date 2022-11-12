Mexico.- Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez He is not living a very happy moment because he is still in the middle of a controversy due to his punishment with the Mexican National Team and some other scandal. But even with all that, he has lived a more than special moment after he was able to speak with the Spanish streamer, Ibai Llanos through Twitch which made the LA Galaxy player shed some tears after the Spaniard invited him to be part of his team.

Via social networks The clip was released where Ibai says that he had Chicharito Hernández on his live, after that he invited him to be part of his broadcast, this is how the Mexican appeared on his channel. It is well known that Ibai has great knowledge in the world of streaming by rubbing shoulders with great content creators and soccer players, so this caused Chicharito a great amazement that he could be with him.

During his talk, Ibai told Hernández that he had sought him out for his quality as a player so that he would join his team and participate in broadcasts as he does in Spain with personalities such as Iker Casillas, Gerard PiquéThibaut Courtois, Sergio Aguero among others. In the end they joked and made an appointment to discuss the terms to agree on their collaboration.

After that, Ibai receives notifications of Javier Hernández’s reaction on his channel where he is told that the footballer is crying. The images show that the player was moved to be able to talk to a person he admires. “I know it’s stupid, it’s a stream, that there are more important things, but what this means to me is a lot. I follow Ibai a lot, I admire him a lot, we know he’s authentic,” Chicharito’s words were what caused amazement in the streamer.

Later, Ibai himself shared the video and a message on networks, “I have not understood anything that has happened today. This has left me very broken,” he commented. Fans asked him to keep inviting him to see more reactions. For now, that image has remained from his first interaction, hoping that there will be more in the following days.