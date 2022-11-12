To end the year, Square Enix is going to be launching a couple of quite interesting RPG’s, the first one is Dragon Quest Treasuresa game that serves as a prequel to installment number eleventh. and the second is Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunionremastering of the game PSPof which we have been given more details about it.

The most recent was to reveal that the video game will have 300 missions in its entirety, so users should have plenty of time to complete them, as they will vary in duration. The rewards for earning include some materials to equip, a lot of experience to earn for the character, and accessory slots to equip.

It is mentioned that some of these quests will also have multiple components. For example, M1-3 are weapons development team missions, and M1-3-2 involves testing new weapons made to counter the weapons of shira. It has not been said if the ones that were already in the original game will be copied, or if they will add more for the taste of the fans.

Remember that the video game launches on December 13th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: gonintendo

Publisher’s note: I’m dying to play this title since I loved the original, obviously playing it on Switch is going to be the best, not because of the graphics, but because of the gameplay.