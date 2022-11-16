The announcement was made by the former president this Tuesday (15.Nov); “Soon, we will be a great nation again,” he says.

Former US President Donald Trump, 76, announced this Tuesday (15.Nov.2022) that he will run in the Republican Party primaries for a vacancy for the presidency of the country.

The politician made the statement at an event at his resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. “Soon we will be a great nation again […] America’s comeback starts now“, he stated.

Documents needed to formalize the campaign have already been filed with the US Federal Election Commission, according to the former president.

Trump said that the administration of Joe Biden, by whom he was defeated in 2020, brought a “time of pain, anxiety and despair” to North Americans.

In the speech, the former president reinforced anti-immigrant statements that helped him come to power: “Our southern borders have been erased. Our country has been invaded by millions and millions of unknown people. We will pay for the invasion for years.”🇧🇷

According to Trump, if he were president, Russia would not have invaded Ukraine in February of this year.

To run as a candidate, the former president needs to win his party’s primaries. One of the most quoted names so far, in addition to Trump, is that of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

JOE BIDEN REACTS

the american president published a video on his Twitter profile stating that Donald Trump “went bankrupt” the United States. He quotes the Republican’s policies in the fight against covid and in the conduct of the economy.